Story highlights Musician Leafar Seyer is just one of several Latino musicians making social commentary

The Republican presidential nominee has inspired many artists to speak out

Washington (CNN) Musician Leafar Seyer has a message for Latinos who might feel singled out by what he sees as the divisive rhetoric in this presidential campaign: "Unidos jamas seran vencidos," which means: "United, we will never be defeated."

Seyer, whose real name is Rafael Reyes and who fronts the two-person electronic duo that is Prayers, said he didn't start paying attention to politics until Latinos became the main issue of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's platform.

"When you're being under attack, then you pay attention," Seyer told CNN. "It wasn't until Trump came into the scene that I started paying attention to more politics because I realized how it was affecting me and my community."

As a Latino himself, Seyer said he felt he needed to make social commentary during his shows (and he's performed before with punk rock band Downtown Boys) to get his fans to realize how he sees these issues concerning his community.

Read More