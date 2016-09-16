Michelle Obama makes case for Clinton

Story highlights First Lady Michelle Obama will campaign for Hillary Clinton on Friday in Virginia

Mrs. Obama aims to continue the legacy of her husband, President Barack Obama

Washington (CNN) With virtually unmatched popularity at her back, First Lady Michelle Obama debuts on the stump for Hillary Clinton Friday, hoping to galvanize suburban voters behind a candidate she once fiercely opposed.

At a campaign rally in northern Virginia, Obama will work to convince her and her husband's supporters that Clinton is also worthy of their votes. The rally on the campus of George Mason University is timed ahead of the commonwealth's October 17 voter registration deadline.

Once designated "The Closer" on President Barack Obama's campaigns for the White House, Obama is entering a race more bitterly fought than either of her husband's own election battles. Largely averse to partisan bickering, the first lady hopes to avoid being dragged into this year's fracas, instead making the case for Clinton as a uniquely qualified candidate.

"Her focus will be on urging voters in key swing states, especially young people and African Americans, to register to vote, and be sure to cast their vote in November," said Obama's communications director, Caroline Adler Morales. "The first lady's remarks supporting Secretary Clinton will be focused on the qualifications and demeanor a president needs, the values we hold dear as Americans, and our shared hopes for the future."

Those are broadly the themes the first lady addressed during a well-received speech at this summer's Democratic National Convention. Speaking on the event's first night, Obama's 10-minute address made an impassioned argument for keeping Donald Trump far from the Oval Office.

