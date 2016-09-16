Johnson, Stein fail to qualify for first debate

Story highlights Johnson has publicly said that being excluded from the debates would doom his campaign

The commission said it will review the criteria for the second and third debates in the future

Washington (CNN) Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein will not participate in the first presidential debate, and their running mates will not be in the vice presidential debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday.

The decision means Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will be the only two candidates on the stage on September 26, and Tim Kaine and Mike Pence, their respective running mates, will be the only participants on October 4.

The candidates needed to make a 15% polling threshold across several major national polls in order to qualify for the debates. The commission determined that the polling averages for the candidates had Clinton at 43%, Trump at 40.4%, Johnson at 8.4% and Stein at 3.2%.

Johnson has publicly said that being excluded from the debates would doom his campaign.

