Clinton's '08 campaign chief: We didn't start 'birther' movement

Story highlights "The campaign, nor Hillary, did not start the birther movement," she said

She said Clinton fired a volunteer that forwarded an email that did question Obama's background

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign manager rejected Donald Trump's claim Friday that the campaign was responsible for the "birther" movement.

"The campaign, nor Hillary, did not start the birther movement. Period. End of the story," Patti Solis Doyle told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

She did say, however, that a volunteer coordinator in Iowa in late 2007 "did forward an email that promoted the (birther) conspiracy."

"Hillary made the decision immediately to let that person go. We let that person go. And it was beyond the pale, Wolf, and so not worthy of the kind of campaign that certainly Hillary wanted to run or that we as a staff wanted to run that I called David Plouffe, who was obviously managing Barack Obama's campaign in '07, to apologize and basically say that this was not coming from us. It was a rogue volunteer coordinator," Doyle added.

"And David very graciously accepted my apology," she added.

Read More