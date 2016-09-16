Story highlights Hillary Clinton spoke to the Black Women's Agenda forum on Friday

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton used humor Friday to address her recent pneumonia diagnosis, telling an audience of black women in Washington that the upside was that it "finally got some Republicans interested in women's health."

"I am also thrilled to be back on the campaign trial. As the world knows, I was a little under the weather recently," Clinton said. "The good news is my pneumonia finally got some Republicans interested in women's health."

Democrats have long hit Republicans for, in their view, ignoring women's health needs by pushing to defund Planned Parenthood and other policy positions.

Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, but opted to ignore her doctor and continued to campaign over the weekend. On Sunday, at a 9/11 memorial ceremony, the former New York senator seemingly collapsed after leaving the event early. She had to cancel three days of campaigning because of the diagnosis.

"Looking back I know I should have followed my doctors orders to test, but my instinct was to push through it," Clinton said at the Black Women's Agenda forum. "That is what women do every day."

