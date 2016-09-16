Story highlights Harry Reid had said Donald Trump is "not slim and trim"

Trump responded by making a joke about exercise equipment that injured Reid

Washington (CNN) Harry Reid fired back against Donald Trump on Friday, as the two political opponents continue their war of words.

The Senate Minority Leader, a former boxer, often serves as his party's attack dog, and he has pulled no punches when going after the Republican presidential nominee.

Friday morning, the Nevada Democrat responded to a slight from the GOP nominee about an exercise accident that blinded Reid in one eye.

"Trump can make fun of the injury that took sight in my eye -- I've dealt with tougher opponents. With my good eye, I see Trump is a con-artist," Reid tweeted

Reid has picked a fight with Trump in recent days. He talked about Trump's health in a news conference, calling the mogul "not slim and trim."

