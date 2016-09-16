Story highlights
- Harry Reid had said Donald Trump is "not slim and trim"
- Trump responded by making a joke about exercise equipment that injured Reid
Washington (CNN)Harry Reid fired back against Donald Trump on Friday, as the two political opponents continue their war of words.
The Senate Minority Leader, a former boxer, often serves as his party's attack dog, and he has pulled no punches when going after the Republican presidential nominee.
Friday morning, the Nevada Democrat responded to a slight from the GOP nominee about an exercise accident that blinded Reid in one eye.
"Trump can make fun of the injury that took sight in my eye -- I've dealt with tougher opponents. With my good eye, I see Trump is a con-artist," Reid tweeted.
Reid has picked a fight with Trump in recent days. He talked about Trump's health in a news conference, calling the mogul "not slim and trim."
On Thursday, Reid excoriated Trump from the Senate floor, calling him a "spoiled brat," "a con artist" and a "human leech who will bleed the country."
Trump responded to the "slim and trim" comment in an interview with The Washington Post, published Thursday but conducted Wednesday.
"Harry Reid? I think he should go back and start working out again with his rubber work-out pieces," Trump said, referring to an exercise band that snapped, causing Reid a serious facial injury that impaired his sight.
Reid put out a statement Friday morning in response.
"With my good eye, I can see that Trump is a man who inherited his money and spent his entire life pretending like he earned it. In Searchlight, we learned a thing or two about hard work that Trump may not have learned at his boarding school," Reid said. "We know how to spot a con artist in Las Vegas. And Donald Trump is a con-artist."