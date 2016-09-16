GOP senators seek changes to 9/11 lawsuit bill

Story highlights Two GOP senators want to change a bill that would allow 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia

Obama is expected to veto the measure, which passed the House last week

Washington (CNN) Two senior Republican senators influential in national security and foreign policy said Thursday they are seeking changes to a bill -- which has already cleared Congress with broad bipartisan support and faces a presidential veto -- that would allow 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the terrorist attacks.

The potential changes could make it more difficult for the families to pursue lawsuits but could also make it harder for the US to be sued for alleged wrongdoing.

"I have tremendous empathy for the victims," said Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. "At the same time, I have concerns about the precedent this bill will set and what it may mean to American servicemen and women and others.

"Let's face it: our alleged drone attacks have killed civilians in Pakistan," Corker said. "Our alleged drone attacks have killed civilians in Afghanistan. And I think once you start opening the door for these types of activities, it can be very problematic."

The late push from the two senators -- who in May held up a final vote on the bill but eventually allowed it to pass on a voice vote -- comes as President Barack Obama is expected to veto the legislation in the coming days. The House passed it just last week.

