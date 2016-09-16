Senior adviser: Trump addressing birther issue is 'up to him'

Story highlights Donald Trump's campaign released a statement Thursday saying Barack Obama was born in the US

Campaign senior adviser Boris Epshteyn told CNN Friday that it's up to Trump if he wants to talk about it himself

(CNN) Any decision by Donald Trump to publicly say whether he believes President Barack Obama was born in the US is only up to him, campaign senior adviser Boris Epshteyn said Friday in a heated exchange with CNN's Chris Cuomo.

"Since the statement (issued Thursday night), he has not been asked the question." Epshteyn said on "New Day."

Cuomo followed up, "Are you advising him to say that the birther stuff is bunk, don't believe it?"

"That's his decision. He should do what's best for himself and the American people," Epshteyn said.

"Do you believe this is going to help you, not answering the question?" Cuomo asked.

