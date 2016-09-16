US targeted ISIS Minister of Information in drone strike

Story highlights US defense official says drone strike targeted ISIS official in charge of media and propaganda

The strike comes weeks after the US confirmed it had killed ISIS's spokesman and planner of external operations

Washington (CNN) Just weeks after ISIS suffered a major loss when its chief spokesman was killed in an air attack, the US quickly targeted his designated successor in a strike, but the outcome is not yet known.

A senior US official told CNN Friday that the US targeted ISIS leader Wael Adel Salman, aka Abu Muhammed Furqan, in a drone strike earlier this month.

Salman is considered by the US to be ISIS' Minister of Information. The official said the US is still assessing whether the strike was a success.

An anti-ISIS group, Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, told CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali that Salman was killed in a drone strike on September 7 in Raqqa. The group said Salman was responsible for ISIS propaganda and had been chosen to succeed the previous Minister of Information, Mohammad al-Adnani, who was killed by a US drone strike in August.

Speaking in the United Kingdom last week, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter called al-Adnani "one of the most lethal leaders within ISIL, who was actively planning to kill our civilians around the world."