Trump on Clinton's guards: 'Take their guns away, see what happens to her'

Story highlights "Take their guns away, let's see what happens to her," Trump said

Trump's comment is not the first time he has called for Clinton's Secret Service detail to "disarm"

Miami (CNN) Donald Trump on Friday wondered aloud what would happen to Hillary Clinton should her Secret Service detail disarm.

"I think her bodyguards should drop all weapons. Disarm immediately," Trump said. "Take their guns away, let's see what happens to her."

Trump's comment on Friday, which came as he criticized Clinton over gun rights, is not the first time he has called for Clinton's Secret Service detail to "disarm." But it is the first time he has wondered aloud what would happen to her should she suddenly deprived of armed protection.

Trump argued that he would be a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and said that Clinton would "destroy" the right to bear arms. Clinton has called for tightening access to guns, including instating universal background checks, but has never suggested she would seek to do away with the Second Amendment.

Trump made a similar comment after he accepted the National Rifle Association's endorsement last spring.

