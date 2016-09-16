Trump on Clinton's guards: 'Take their guns away, see what happens to her'

Story highlights "Take their guns away, let's see what happens to her," Trump said

Trump's comment is not the first time he has called for Clinton's Secret Service detail to "disarm"

Miami (CNN) Donald Trump on Friday wondered aloud what would happen to Hillary Clinton should her Secret Service detail disarm.

"I think her bodyguards should drop all weapons. Disarm immediately," Trump said. "Take their guns away, let's see what happens to her."

"Take their guns away, OK? It'll be very dangerous," he added.

Trump's comment, which came as he criticized Clinton over gun rights, is not the first time he has called for Clinton's Secret Service detail to "disarm." But it is the first time he has wondered aloud what would happen to her should she suddenly deprived of armed protection.

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said Trump's remarks "should be out of bounds for a presidential candidate."

