Trump shifts on Cuba, says he would reverse Obama's deal

Miami (CNN) Donald Trump said Friday that he would reverse the deal President Barack Obama struck to reopen diplomatic relations and re-establish some trade with Cuba unless the Cuban regime meets his demands to restore political freedoms and free political prisoners.

While Trump has said the US should have struck a better deal with Cuba, his new position was an apparent shift from his past statements that he supported the reopening of diplomatic relations after more than 50 years.

Trump -- speaking in a state with a heavy Cuban voting bloc -- characterized Obama's deal as "one-sided" and benefiting "only the Castro regime."

"But all of the concessions that Barack Obama has granted the Castro regime were done with executive order, which means the next president can reverse them. And that is what I will do unless the Castro regime meets our demands," Trump said Friday.

"Those demands will include religious and political freedom for the Cuban people and the freeing of political prisoners," Trump said.

