Critical counties: Vigo, Indiana, knows how to pick 'em

Washington (CNN) Vigo County, Indiana, is used to getting its way in presidential elections. Since 1956, no presidential candidate has won the national popular vote without winning this county. So when people talk about bellwether counties, this is what they mean.

It's not exactly representative of the rest of the country, but in its own way, Vigo County has followed national political trends more than anywhere else.

Population

Vigo County and its principal city, Terre Haute, are less diverse than the country at large. They also felt the effects of the recession more deeply and healed more slowly.

Look, a bellwether

As Vigo County has gone, so has the nation -- all the way back to 1956, the US Election Atlas says.

Representation

