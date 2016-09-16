Story highlights Philip Holloway: The photo posted to Facebook by police in Ohio shows the hideous face of a crisis in American culture

Philip Holloway, a CNN legal analyst, is a criminal defense lawyer who heads his own firm in Cobb County, Georgia. A former prosecutor and adjunct professor of criminal justice, he is former president of the Cobb County Bar Association's criminal law section. Follow him on Twitter: @PhilHollowayEsq. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The controversy over whether a police department in Ohio should have released a photo of a couple passed out in a car -- one of them, a woman, apparently overdosed with heroin -- while a four-year-old boy sits in the back seat, misses a key point.

In posting the photo to Facebook , the East Liverpool Police in Ohio performed a service: It showed the hideous face of a crisis in American culture.

Public reaction has ranged from shock and outrage at the adults pictured, to anger at the police for the public shaming of these people who are supposed to be caring for a small child. Many I've heard from think it's bad that the police department who put this child's picture on display for the world to see.

From my perspective as a practicing lawyer, police advisor, and parent, I don't agree that releasing such a picture is a mistake. Heroin addiction is a slow-rolling disaster in America. Heroin overdose deaths nearly quadrupled across the U.S. between 2002 and 2013. In 2014, 10,574 overdose deaths were related to heroin, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine . We need to see this; we need it to sink in.

I've been in and around the criminal justice system for three decades and have seen firsthand: opiate addiction -- particularly heroin—has become the deadliest serial killer I've seen. Until the turn of the 21st century heroin had seemed like an extinct dinosaur street drug from an era long past. Then, as a young prosecutor I started seeing prescription opiate and heroin cases crossing my desk with alarming frequency.