What Trump's birther comments really meant

Story highlights Paul Begala: Donald Trump has finally admitted Obama was born in the United States

I've made myself into a student of Trumpiloquence: his bluster, double-talk and mendacity, Begala says

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House. He is a consultant to the pro-Hillary Clinton super PAC Priorities USA Action. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Fifty-two words. That's all it took for Donald Trump to finally admit the President of the United States of America was born in the United States of America. Of course, those 52 words came five years too late. Because for half a decade, Trump fanned the flames of birtherism: a toxic, malevolent, racist attempt to delegitimize our first African-American president.

Here's what he said Friday as he attempted to draw a line under the controversy:

"Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy. I finished it. I finished it. You know what I mean. President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again. Thank you, thank you very much."

But it's not as simple as he's trying to make it sound.

Throughout the course of this campaign I have made myself into a student of Trumpiloquence: the remarkable blend of bluster, double-talk, sophistry and mendacity that is the Orange One's native tongue. And so, as a public service, let me translate Trump's words for you. First, what he was really saying to his angry white base:

Read More