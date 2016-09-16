Story highlights Lanhee J. Chen: Donald Trump's tax plan includes some positive, pro-growth reforms

But he continues to push for anti-free trade policies that threaten to nullify pro-growth elements of his proposals, Chen says

Lanhee J. Chen is a CNN Political Commentator and the David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. He was the policy director of the Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign and served as Governor Mitt Romney's chief policy adviser. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump on Thursday re-introduced his plan for economic growth into a presidential campaign that has so far been light on policy. And while the Republican nominee didn't reveal too many additional details, we now have a better picture of the kinds of economic policy changes he would pursue if elected president.

Lanhee J. Chen

But the reality is that while some of his ideas would certainly improve the economy and be a welcome change from the growth-stifling policies that the Obama administration has pursued for the last eight years, others are either wrongheaded or dangerous, and will likely leave many economic conservatives still skeptical of Trump's candidacy.

The Good

Trump reiterated his support for energy and regulatory policies that will fuel economic growth. While many of his policy pronouncements remain vague -- like his support for diverse sources of energy or his desire to put a pause on the issuance of new regulations -- the general direction of his proposals are pro-growth and consistent with free-market economic principles.

Trump's tax plan, meanwhile, also includes some positive, pro-growth reforms. He says he would pursue reductions in individual marginal tax rates, institute a new cap on deductions for higher-income taxpayers, and sharply cut the corporate tax rate. The deductions cap is particularly interesting because it takes a novel approach to the question of how to raise revenue to help pay for marginal rate reductions. Under the Trump plan, higher-income taxpayers will need to choose between different deductions, like those for charity, mortgage interest, and health care, but will be unable to fully take advantage of all of them. This is sure to be controversial, but rightfully places the onus on taxpayers to allocate a fixed amount to the preferences that suit them best.

Read More