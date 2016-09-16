Story highlights Kristal survived the Holocaust but never celebrated his bar mitzvah

He follows the practice of binding Torah texts in small black boxes to his head and hand during prayers

(CNN) The world's oldest man, Holocaust survivor Yisrael Kristal, is to celebrate his bar mitzvah 100 years late -- at the age of 113.

Kristal, who was born in Poland in 1903, began learning Hebrew at the age of three, and studying the Mishna, or Jewish laws , at six.

But he missed out on the Jewish coming-of-age ceremony, traditionally marked when a boy turns 13, because of World War I.

His daughter, Shulamith Kristal-Kuperstoch, told CNN that Kristal's long-delayed bar mitzvah would be held close to his Hebrew birthday, which falls this year on October 2.

Kristal-Kuperstoch said it would be a "privilege" for her to organize the upcoming ceremony for her father, as a way of correcting the past, and as a gift to him.

