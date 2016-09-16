Story highlights Israeli forces kill one Jordanian, four Palestinians

(CNN) After a period of relative calm, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reignited, leaving five people dead and several others injured in 48 hours.

A Palestinian man stabbed an Israeli soldier Saturday morning in the West Bank city of Hebron, according to the Israeli army. Israeli forces responded by shooting the man dead. The stabbed solider is undergoing treatment.

Israeli soldiers on Friday shot and killed a Jordanian citizen after he attempted a stabbing attack against Israeli police officers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, a flashpoint for violence, according to the Israeli military. The man was reportedly carrying three knives. No officers were injured and an investigation is underway, Israeli authorities said.

The same day, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man after he struck and injured three Israeli civilians with his vehicle at the entrance of the Kiryat Arba settlement in the West Bank. The incident was a ramming attack, according to the Israeli military.

The driver's wife, who was in the car, was critically injured in the shooting.

