Story highlights Israeli forces kill one Jordanian, three Palestinians

Four Israelis injured in alleged attacks

(CNN) After a period of relative calm, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reignited, leaving four people dead and several others injured in less than 24 hours.

Israeli soldiers on Friday shot and killed a Jordanian citizen after he attempted a stabbing attack against Israeli police officers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, a flashpoint for violence, according to the Israeli military. The man was reportedly carrying three knives.

No officers were injured and an investigation is underway, Israeli authorities said.

The same day, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man after he struck and injured three Israeli civilians with his vehicle at the entrance of the Kiryat Arba settlement in the West Bank. The incident was a ramming attack, according to the Israeli military.

The driver's wife, who was in the car, was critically injured in the shooting.

