Syria ceasefire: Frustration grows over delayed aid delivery

(CNN) As sounds of bombs and shelling remain mostly absent in Syria following a ceasefire deal, the outcry is getting louder over the lack of access for humanitarian convoys.

"The bad news is that we are not using this window of opportunity so far to reach all of these places with humanitarian assistance."

A convoy of 20 trucks filled with aid and medical supplies for Aleppo has been waiting for authorization for more than 48 hours, according to Egeland.

Drivers will be blocked from reaching affected areas if the proper permits are not presented, he said.

'Well-fed grown men, please stop'

Egeland reiterated the call for quick action in allowing humanitarian access.

"Well-fed grown men, please stop putting political, bureaucratic, and procedural roadblocks [before] brave humanitarian workers that are willing to go to serve women, children, wounded civilians in besieged areas," he said.

In addition to rebel-controlled eastern Aleppo, UN convoys with the right permits are willing to go to Moadameya, Al-Waer, Talbiseh, Douma and other besieged areas, according to Egeland.

Finger-pointing

As officials work to get access for aid convoys, the two main players in the ceasefire deal accused each other of not meeting expectations.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that the United States was not fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

Not to be outdone, Washington pointed the finger right back at Moscow, accusing it of not holding up its end of the deal.

Russia said US-led "moderate opposition forces" had increased attacks on residential neighborhoods, claiming at the end of the deal's third day that "only the Syrian army observes silence mode."

School targeted

At least 23 people died in airstrikes in Syria on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was unclear which side was behind the airstrikes in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, an area not included in the ceasefire.

One of the targets was a school used as a shelter for families displaced by the fighting, according to the rights group.

The town targeted in the raids, Al-Mayadin, is controlled by ISIS. The ceasefire does not apply to areas held by the group and the airstrikes would not be considered a violation of the deal.

The ceasefire deal went into effect Monday and calls for a halt to the violence between the Syrian regime and rebel forces, but it does not cover militant groups considered terrorists, such as ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham , formerly known as al Nusra Front.

Children appear at an entrance of a destroyed building in Aleppo.

But convoys still haven't been able to get humanitarian aid to those in need, and such delivery is an important way to judge if a ceasefire is successful.

A child carries a canister filled with water near Aleppo's Castello Road.

Syria stipulations

Syria has said aid can only be delivered to Aleppo if it is coordinated through the government and United Nations.

Nevertheless, the ceasefire appears to have offered a respite in the civil war that's killed an estimated 430,000 people since 2011 and touched off an international refugee crisis.

Under the terms of the deal, if the peace holds for seven days, Russia and the United States will jointly cooperate on targeting terror groups in Syria.

Syria would then be barred from conducting air operations in those areas.