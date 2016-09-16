Sirte: The final stand for ISIS in Libya?

Story highlights ISIS continues to lose ground in Libyan city of Sirte

(CNN) US-backed government militia in Libya are pushing forward in their battle to expel ISIS from the coastal Libyan city of Sirte, despite ongoing attacks from the terror group.

Faced with a shrinking grip throughout the country, ISIS fighters are stepping up their assaults on Libyan forces by deploying lethal IEDs.

The terror group is also increasing the number of suicide attacks and snipers in a bid to hamper soldiers loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

One doctor explained that ISIS fighters are trying to make sure those targets -- if they don't die -- at least will not be able to fight again.

"The snipers attack usually the spine here. They choose to fire at the spine because brain injury and heart injury if he survived, he's going to fight again," says Nabeel Aqoub, a doctor working in Sirte.

Suicide car bombs have proved as the most lethal weapons of the enemy. This one left at least 12 fighters killed and 60 wounded.

