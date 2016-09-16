Paris (CNN) The 28th edition of the Biennale des Antiquaires, a Parisian feast of antiques, fine art, jewelery and other miscellaneous objects of desire, culminates this weekend at the monumental Grand Palais.

One hundred and twenty-five exhibitors from 14 countries display the best of their private collections in rows of stands, each crafted to project a cocktail of prestige, exceptional taste and a discreet blanket of opulence.

We've seen a rare Magritte, some spectacular ancient Chinese rock formations and the world's largest rough cut diamond at this year's #biennaleparis - but nothing can really compete with the domed roof of the Grand Palais above us. A photo posted by CNN Style (@cnnstyle) on Sep 16, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

Here you'll find one of Henry Moore's abstract reclining bronze figures just a few doors down from a rarely exhibited masterpiece by surrealist René Magritte, itself a moment's stroll from a serene seventh century carved Buddha head or Louis XVI clock in white marble and gold enamel.

Typically, the closest we ever come to such worldly treasures is in the solemn settings of national galleries and museums. But here, almost everything is for sale.

Read More