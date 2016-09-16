Breaking News

Biennale des Antiquaires: Masterpieces and ancient statues all under one roof

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

Paris (CNN)The 28th edition of the Biennale des Antiquaires, a Parisian feast of antiques, fine art, jewelery and other miscellaneous objects of desire, culminates this weekend at the monumental Grand Palais.

One hundred and twenty-five exhibitors from 14 countries display the best of their private collections in rows of stands, each crafted to project a cocktail of prestige, exceptional taste and a discreet blanket of opulence.
Here you'll find one of Henry Moore's abstract reclining bronze figures just a few doors down from a rarely exhibited masterpiece by surrealist René Magritte, itself a moment's stroll from a serene seventh century carved Buddha head or Louis XVI clock in white marble and gold enamel.
    Typically, the closest we ever come to such worldly treasures is in the solemn settings of national galleries and museums. But here, almost everything is for sale.
    With an additional 52 exhibitors showcasing compared to the previous edition, and with the announcement that the event will become more frequent -- now occurring every year as opposed to every other -- the Syndicat National des Antiquaires (the fair's organizing body) are betting big that the future will be all about the past.