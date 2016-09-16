Story highlights Study analyzed tweets and Google search results

Tweets showed users playing and driving; almost getting hit by cars

(CNN) Remember in July when everyone was super obsessed with Pokemon Go and it seemed like nothing, not even general road safety, could stop people from playing?

Yeah, it wasn't just cute hyperbole. There is actual measurable data now that suggests reckless Pokemon hunting really does distract drivers and pedestrians.

The research, published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine , analyzed tweets and news items to piece together a picture of Pokemon-related traffic incidents. The results showed that, within a 10-day span, there were 14 crashes reported to involve Pokemon Go.

Even scarier, pedestrians and drivers distracted by the game sent more than 100,000 tweets during that time.

How did they get all of that from some tweets?

