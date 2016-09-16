Homecoming king gives crown to friend with cerebral palsy

Story highlights Football quarterback Max Akin honors friend with homecoming crown

Video of the moment has gone viral

(CNN) Max Akin, a quarterback at Dallas' Keller Fossil Ridge High School, didn't think he ought to be crowned homecoming king.

There was someone else who was more deserving in his eyes.

So during a halftime homecoming ceremony last weekend, Akin did something selfless.

He turned to his friend and team manager K.L. Norwood, knelt on one knee and presented him the crown.

The crowd erupted in cheers.

What @CMaxAkin did last night was just amazing, you are a sweet guy Max😌 pic.twitter.com/RUSzAKMO9C — Nikki (@Nicoleruv_03) September 10, 2016

Read More