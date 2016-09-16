Breaking News

FDA cracks down on stores selling e-cigarettes to minors

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 11:14 AM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;Cigalike&quot; e-cigarettes look like a traditional tobacco cigarette, with a light at the end that glows when the user draws on it. The battery-powered device heats &quot;e-liquid,&quot; containing nicotine, which is released in aerosol form.
Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
"Cigalike" e-cigarettes look like a traditional tobacco cigarette, with a light at the end that glows when the user draws on it. The battery-powered device heats "e-liquid," containing nicotine, which is released in aerosol form.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
&quot;Tank&quot; e-cigarettes are heavily stylized and modifiable. They contain a larger cartridge of e-liquid and a battery pack that can be recharged, some by USB.
Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
"Tank" e-cigarettes are heavily stylized and modifiable. They contain a larger cartridge of e-liquid and a battery pack that can be recharged, some by USB.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
&quot;Electronic nicotine delivery systems&quot; now take a variety of forms. E-hookahs have also been developed and have a strong cross-cultural market potential.
Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
"Electronic nicotine delivery systems" now take a variety of forms. E-hookahs have also been developed and have a strong cross-cultural market potential.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
A delegate at the &quot;E-Cigarette Summit&quot; smokes an e-cigar. In the e-liquid, nicotine is usually suspended in propylene glycol and glycerine.
Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
A delegate at the "E-Cigarette Summit" smokes an e-cigar. In the e-liquid, nicotine is usually suspended in propylene glycol and glycerine.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
E-pipes work on the same principle. When someone draws on the device, it detects the air flow and heats the e-liquid in the cartridge to form a vapor.
Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
E-pipes work on the same principle. When someone draws on the device, it detects the air flow and heats the e-liquid in the cartridge to form a vapor.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Vaporizers have also been adapted for marijuana. They have been developed for the medical market and contain cannabidiol (CBD), a method of pain-relief for glaucoma and migraines, while omitting THC, which causes the &quot;high.&quot;
Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
Vaporizers have also been adapted for marijuana. They have been developed for the medical market and contain cannabidiol (CBD), a method of pain-relief for glaucoma and migraines, while omitting THC, which causes the "high."
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Nicotine gum and patches predate ENDS as a way for people to attempt to give up cigarettes.
Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
Nicotine gum and patches predate ENDS as a way for people to attempt to give up cigarettes.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
e-cigarette classice-cigarette tanke-cigarette hookahe-cigarette cigare-cigarette pipee-cigarette marijuanae-cigarettes gum

Story highlights

  • Food and Drug Administration sends warning to stores selling e-cigarettes to minors
  • Such tobacco products are newly banned for anyone younger than 18

(CNN)In a crackdown on the e-cigarette industry, the Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to dozens of retailers that violated new rules by selling e-cigarettes, hookah tobacco and other tobacco products to minors.

The retailers included some specialty stores, online establishments and major national chains, including 7-Eleven, Chevron and Walgreens, the administration announced Thursday.
New e-cigarette regulations
exp New e-cigaratte regulations_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    New e-cigarette regulations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New e-cigarette regulations 05:09
"We're helping protect the health of America's youth by enforcing restrictions that make it illegal to sell tobacco products to minors -- including e-cigarettes, e-liquids and cigars. Retailers play a vital role in keeping harmful and addictive tobacco products out of the hands of children and we urge them to take that responsibility seriously," said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, in a written statement.
    The warning letters went out about one month after the FDA banned the sale of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to anyone under 18. The administration also required retailers to check the photo IDs of all tobacco customers under 27.
    The new regulations were finalized in May and effective August 8. Once the regulations were established, the FDA conducted compliance checks at various retailers across the country.
    FDA to extend tobacco regulations to e-cigarettes
    FDA to extend tobacco regulations to e-cigarettes

      JUST WATCHED

      FDA to extend tobacco regulations to e-cigarettes

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    FDA to extend tobacco regulations to e-cigarettes 01:21
    Read More
    Officials discovered 55 retailers where minors were able to purchase some tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah and pipes. Some of the products included "youth-appealing" flavors, the administration said, such as e-cigarette liquids flavored "Cap-N-Crunch Berries" and "Strawberry Cake Pop."
    E-cigarettes, or electronic cigarettes, contain a liquid composed of flavorings, propylene, glycol, glycerin and nicotine. The liquid heats up inside of the device until it vaporizes, creating a vapor that the user can inhale or "smoke."
    Some of the retailers that were issued warnings are in Washington, South Carolina, Maryland, Arizona, Iowa, Arkansas, Maine, Missouri, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a list compiled by the FDA (PDF).
    When violations occur, the agency generally issues warning letters first before it may pursue enforcement actions, such as fines or no-tobacco-sale orders.
    Benan Barwick/CNN
    Prior to the new regulations, the FDA did not prohibit the sale of such tobacco products to minors -- and while smoking traditional cigarettes has been on the decline among teens in the United States, their use of other tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, has continued to climb.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April found that the number of high school students who said they use e-cigarettes jumped from 1.5% in 2011 to 16% in 2015. The number who said that they smoke hookah rose from 4.1% to 7.2%.
    The World Health Organization calls tobacco use one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, as it kills about 6 million people each year.