(CNN) In a crackdown on the e-cigarette industry, the Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to dozens of retailers that violated new rules by selling e-cigarettes, hookah tobacco and other tobacco products to minors.

The retailers included some specialty stores, online establishments and major national chains, including 7-Eleven, Chevron and Walgreens, the administration announced Thursday.

Officials discovered 55 retailers where minors were able to purchase some tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah and pipes. Some of the products included "youth-appealing" flavors, the administration said, such as e-cigarette liquids flavored "Cap-N-Crunch Berries" and "Strawberry Cake Pop."

Some of the retailers that were issued warnings are in Washington, South Carolina, Maryland, Arizona, Iowa, Arkansas, Maine, Missouri, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a list compiled by the FDA (PDF).

When violations occur, the agency generally issues warning letters first before it may pursue enforcement actions, such as fines or no-tobacco-sale orders.

Benan Barwick/CNN Benan Barwick/CNN

Prior to the new regulations, the FDA did not prohibit the sale of such tobacco products to minors -- and while smoking traditional cigarettes has been on the decline among teens in the United States, their use of other tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, has continued to climb.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April found that the number of high school students who said they use e-cigarettes jumped from 1.5% in 2011 to 16% in 2015. The number who said that they smoke hookah rose from 4.1% to 7.2%.