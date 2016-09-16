Did this tortoise single-handedly save his species by having lots of sex?

Story highlights Diego the Galapagos tortoise had some help from the ladies

(CNN) You may have heard of Diego the Galapagos tortoise by now -- the legendary Casanova that did God's work and single-handledly saved his species from extinction by fathering more than 800 offspring.

But as with most things on the internet, if it's too good to be true, it probably is.

Turns out Diego isn't the most prolific tortoise, and he most certainty didn't do it alone (amirite, ladies?).

"Diego is prolific, but not the most prolific," says James Gibbs, a professor of conservation biology at the State University of New York, "Although you can't argue with 800 offspring."

The guy with the most impressive performance is actually the nameless E5. According to genetic testing, E5 has fathered twice as many offspring as Diego.

