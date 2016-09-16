John Legend on politics and parenting

(CNN)John Legend thinks Donald Trump is "uniquely terrible."
"He lies with a kind of cavalier frequency," Legend told CNN in a recent interview. "He's spread bigotry and hatred and division on a regular basis. He shows no interest or understanding for any sort of policy depth, and I feel like he's uniquely unqualified to be president."
Although Legend has strong opinions about the presidential candidate, he has no interest in pursuing a career in politics himself.
"Everything I do I want it be impactful. Some of it's not political at all. Some of it's just writing love songs and performing and connecting people throughout the world," Legend said. "I care about justice and I've spoken out about it, and try to use my art to help further the cause of justice whenever I can."
It's been a big year for the Grammy winner. He produced the movie "Southside With You," stars in the upcoming musical, "La La Land." He also had his first child, a little girl named Luna, with wife, Chrissy Teigen.
"Just having the product of our love right in front of us, it's a really powerful thing," Legend said. "I feel the responsibility that comes with that. We want to raise her into a great human being and hopefully, we can do that. It makes you kind of reprioritize what matters the most to you, and think about the kind of world you want to raise your daughter in."
And Legend is all about teamwork when it comes to parenting.
"[There are] a lot of people that still think it's a woman's job to do the child rearing," he said. "I think it's something we should share."
He's hopeful that potentially having the first woman elected as President of the United States this year could help change people's opinions on gender roles.
"I think as we continue to see women in positions of leadership, I think we'll realize that men and women can do anything, and should be able to do anything, without being limited by their gender."