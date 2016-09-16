John Legend on politics and parenting

(CNN) John Legend thinks Donald Trump is "uniquely terrible."

"He lies with a kind of cavalier frequency," Legend told CNN in a recent interview. "He's spread bigotry and hatred and division on a regular basis. He shows no interest or understanding for any sort of policy depth, and I feel like he's uniquely unqualified to be president."

Although Legend has strong opinions about the presidential candidate, he has no interest in pursuing a career in politics himself.

"Everything I do I want it be impactful. Some of it's not political at all. Some of it's just writing love songs and performing and connecting people throughout the world," Legend said. "I care about justice and I've spoken out about it, and try to use my art to help further the cause of justice whenever I can."

It's been a big year for the Grammy winner. He produced the movie "Southside With You," stars in the upcoming musical, "La La Land." He also had his first child, a little girl named Luna, with wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Read More