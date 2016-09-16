Pakistan mosque: Suicide attack leaves 25 dead

Story highlights The attack took place at one of the biggest mosques in Mohmand Agency

The group claiming responsibility has carried out several major attacks in Pakistan this year

Peshawar, Pakistan (CNN) A suicide attack at a Pakistani mosque in the country's tribal areas killed at least 25 people Friday, an official told CNN.

Jamaat-ul-Ahra, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the bombing that also injured 34 people, according to the group's spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan.

The attack took place at one of the biggest mosques in Mohmand Agency, a district in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas north of Peshawar, said Naveed Akbar, assistant administrator for the agency.

Two children under the age of 10 were killed in the blast while four children under the age of 10 are among the injured, Akbar said.

Jamaat-ul-Ahra, which claimed credit for the bomb attack, has carried out several major attacks in Pakistan this year.

The official said the suicide bomber detonated his device inside the packed hall of the mosque, which has a capacity of 100 to 150 people.

