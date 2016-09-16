(CNN) "I smacked my head on the bathroom floor," a bloodied and bandaged President Barack Obama says, "as I was so shocked by North Korea's hydrogen bomb detonation!"

This is satirical political comedy, Pyongyang style.

A recent episode of the snappily named "The stage of optimism that Songun presented -- Volume 11," which airs on state-controlled Korea Central Television (KCTV), lampooned the US leader and "oppressed" South Koreans ahead of the North's nuclear warhead test this month

"So, Mr. President, you were testing the hardness of your skull while the North was testing its hydrogen bomb?" an actor playing Obama's secretary asks him.

Later in the show, Seoul's envoy to the US is described as a "bitch on the run," while her Japanese counterpart is called a "monkey."