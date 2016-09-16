Story highlights Comments come amid tense time in US-Philippine relation

Philippine president referred to Obama as a "son of a bitch" earlier this month

Perfecto Yasay's speech was largely complimentary of US

(CNN) The Philippines top diplomat has told a forum in Washington that his country "cannot forever be the little brown brothers of America."

Philippines Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay made the comments after a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington Thursday, during which he described the US relationship with the Philippines as cooperative and symbiotic.

"We will always view the United States as an esteemed and trusted ally with whom we share not just a common history and shared values, but a common destiny as well."

The "little brown brothers" comment came during a Q+A session.

Here's what he said: