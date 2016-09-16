Breaking News

A waterfall hanging in mid-air? The awe-inspiring art of Olafur Eliasson

Updated 7:11 AM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

The video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN)Fog, water, heat and light are but a few of the ephemeral elements in Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's toolbox.

Straddling the line between artist and designer, Eliasson is known for large-scale installations -- melting icebergs, a man-made indoor river, a waterfall cascading from the clouds -- that are as visually stunning as they are intellectually stimulating, a trait he says is common in Scandinavian art.
    "In Scandinavian art history there is an interesting balance between form and content, what you say and how do you say it," he says.
    Olafur Eliasson is a Danish-Icelandic artist who is known for his large scale art installations. In June, he revealed an installation that depicts a floating waterfall in Paris.
    Photos:
    Olafur Eliasson is a Danish-Icelandic artist who is known for his large scale art installations. In June, he revealed an installation that depicts a floating waterfall in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Eliasson showcased this "Schools of Movement Sphere" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, 2014.
    Photos:
    Eliasson showcased this "Schools of Movement Sphere" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Eliasson&#39;s &quot;Your Solar Nebula&quot; installation on display at Art Basel in Switzerland.
    Photos:
    Eliasson's "Your Solar Nebula" installation on display at Art Basel in Switzerland.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Several of Eliasson&#39;s installations encourage interaction with viewers.
    Photos:
    Several of Eliasson's installations encourage interaction with viewers.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    &#39;Seu planeta compartilhado (Your planet shared)&#39; at the Baroque,Baroque exhibition at Winter Palace of Prince Eugene in Vienna, Austria on November 27, 2015.
    Photos:
    Baroque, Baroque exhibition 'Seu planeta compartilhado (Your planet shared)' at the Baroque,Baroque exhibition at Winter Palace of Prince Eugene in Vienna, Austria on November 27, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    A visitor participates in the &quot;Your uncertain shadow&quot; installation at the Baroque,Baroque exhibition created by Danish-Icelandic-rooted artist Olafur Eliasson at Winter Palace of Prince Eugene in Vienna, Austria.
    Photos:
    A visitor participates in the "Your uncertain shadow" installation at the Baroque,Baroque exhibition created by Danish-Icelandic-rooted artist Olafur Eliasson at Winter Palace of Prince Eugene in Vienna, Austria.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Eliasson&#39;s installation &quot;Ice Watch&quot;, made with parts of Greenland&#39;s ice cap, was put on display in front of the Pantheon in Paris on December 3, 2015.
    Photos:
    Eliasson's installation "Ice Watch", made with parts of Greenland's ice cap, was put on display in front of the Pantheon in Paris on December 3, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    The installation was part of a project presented during the World Climate Change Conference 2015
    Photos:
    The installation was part of a project presented during the World Climate Change Conference 2015
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    &quot;Your sense of unity, 2016&quot; in the castle of Versailles, near Paris on June 11, 2016.
    Photos:
    "Your sense of unity, 2016" in the castle of Versailles, near Paris on June 11, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    The installation titled &quot;Fog Assembly&quot; in the castle of Versailles, near Paris on June 11, 2016.
    Photos:
    The installation titled "Fog Assembly" in the castle of Versailles, near Paris on June 11, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    &quot;Glacial Rock&quot; in the castle of Versailles, near Paris on June 11, 2016.
    Photos:
    "Glacial Rock" in the castle of Versailles, near Paris on June 11, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    &#39;Yellow versus Purple&#39; at the Tate Modern&#39;s new Switch House in 2016 in London, England.
    Photos:
    'Yellow versus Purple' at the Tate Modern's new Switch House in 2016 in London, England.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    An international perspective

    Though he was born and raised in Copenhagen, Eliasson's practice has a decidedly international presence. His family is from Iceland, his primary studio is in Berlin, and he's been exhibited all over the world.
    His most recent project, an exhibition at the Palace of Versailles that includes a spectacular mid-air waterfall, saw the artist referencing ideas that have traversed boundaries as easily as he has.
    "The history of Versailles is that very idea of giving the power to the people, which Scandinavia thinks is a very Scandinavian idea," he says. "This was really where the idea of unity and liberty was articulated, so I actually in this space studied what this meant to decentralize power."
    Watch the video above to find out more about Eliasson's most captivating new works.