A waterfall hanging in mid-air? The awe-inspiring art of Olafur Eliasson

(CNN) Fog, water, heat and light are but a few of the ephemeral elements in Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's toolbox.

Straddling the line between artist and designer, Eliasson is known for large-scale installations -- melting icebergs, a man-made indoor river, a waterfall cascading from the clouds -- that are as visually stunning as they are intellectually stimulating, a trait he says is common in Scandinavian art.

"In Scandinavian art history there is an interesting balance between form and content, what you say and how do you say it," he says.

An international perspective

Though he was born and raised in Copenhagen, Eliasson's practice has a decidedly international presence. His family is from Iceland, his primary studio is in Berlin, and he's been exhibited all over the world.

