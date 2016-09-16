Photos: Highlights from Open House London 2016 Hidden House (Kensington, London) – Hogarth Architects -designed Hidden House's huge finished basement, light-up dance floor and waterfall were featured on the British homes show "Grand Designs." Hide Caption 1 of 20

Villa Caroisla (Ealing, London) – The windows at Villa Caroisla ( Nick Baker Architects ) are meant to frame the view outside as though it were a living piece of art.

Second Home (Shoreditch, London) – A former carpet factory, Second Home is now a workspace and incubator for creative nomads, and a venue for private events.

Quay House (Southwark, London) – Once a 1930s milk depot, Quay House was converted into an architect's studio and home in 2001.

Salters' Hall (City of London) – Designed by Brutalist architect Basil Spence, the library was refurbished in 2016.

10 Downing Street (Westminster, London) – The residence of the British Prime Minister since 1735, some of the most important decisions in domestic and world politics have been made behind its imposing black door. It's safe to say there isn't a nook or cranny which hasn't witnessed some moment of history. Tours are by public ballot and photo ID is required.

Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Westminster, London) – The Grade I listed Victorian building was previously home to the Foreign Office, the India Office, the Colonial Office and the Home Office. These days the Italianate style complex is the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with its majestic Durbar Court proving a perennial highlight for visitors.

Trellick Tower (Kensington and Chelsea, London) – Designed by Ernö Goldfinger, the godfather of British modernist architecture, Trellick Tower drew from Le Corbusier's Unite d'Habitation. With Brutalism back on the map , it will no doubt prove a popular retro entry on the list of attractions.

Saw Swee Hock Student Centre (Westminster, London) – Part of the London School of Economics and Political Science, the Saw Swee Hock Student Centre was nominated for the Stirling Prize in 2014.

The Shard (Southwark, London) – Renzo Piano's Shard towers over London's skyline as the tallest building in Western Europe. The 306-meter (1004-foot) skyscraper will open up its viewing platform on Level 72 -- 244 m (801 ft) above ground -- for 50 people a day, chosen via a public ballot.

30 St Mary Axe (City of London) – Affectionately known as "The Gherkin," 30 St Mary Axe is among the major London skyscrapers opening its doors. Visitors have a chance to tour the foyer and top floor of the 40-story curvilinear landmark.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners studio (City of London) – If you're going to create one of London's most iconic buildings, you want to make it good enough to call home. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners set up shop on the 14th floor, and will be offering tours of their open-plan offices with views over the City and Canary Wharf.

Arcelormittal Orbit (Newham, London) – For the first time all 114.5 meters (1232 feet) of Anish Kapoor's red steel sculpture will be part of Open House London, complete with its newly opened and fully operational slide . Fun fact: The sculpture used enough steel to make 265 double-decker buses.

Guy's Cancer Centre (Southwark, London) – The new cancer center at Guy's Hospital cost £160 million ($212 million) to build, and makes the hospital the first in Europe to have above-ground radiation facilities.

Royal College of Art Battersea (Battersea, London) – The industrial-style building is part of the Royal College of Art's expanding South London campus, which unites the college's fine art and applied arts programs.

Crystal Palace subway (Southwark, London) – The Victorian subway once connected High Level Station to the Crystal Palace. The palace burned down in 1936 and station was demolished in 1961, but the subway, resembling a vaulted crypt, remains.

Crossrail (mutliple venues) – The $20-billion megaproject winding its way under central London is in its final stages, and stations at Bond Street, Canary Wharf, Custom House, Farringdon, Liverpool Street, Tottenham Court Road and Whitechapel will all get an advanced public preview.

Tin House (Shepherd's Bush, London) – Tin House, framing a private courtyard, is made up of interconnecting pavilions.

Clock House (Islington, London) – A 1960s mid-terrace near Finsbury Park has been revitalized by Archmongers with brick and timber extensions, glazed façade tiles and full-length windows.