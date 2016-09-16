Brazilian soap star Domingos Montagner drowns

Story highlights Domingos Montagner, star of Brazilian telenovela "Velho Chico," was 54

Actor's body found trapped in rocks underwater, TV network says

(CNN) Domingos Montagner, one of Brazil's most-loved television stars, drowned Thursday on the set of popular soap opera -- or telenovela -- "Velho Chico."

While taking a break from shooting, the 54-year-old went for a swim in the Sao Francisco River in western Brazil but never came up again, according to the Globo TV network, which owns the television program.

He was found dead close to the Xingo hydroelectric power plant, trapped in rocks about 30 meters (100 feet) underwater, the Brazilian network said.

Co-star Camila Pitanga, who was with Montagner at the time, alerted search and rescue teams, including the police, fire department and local fishermen.

'What a family!'