Story highlights Street sleeper upcycles billboards into sleeping bags

3,000 bags were distributed in one winter

(CNN) There are roughly seven thousand homeless people in Cape Town.

Looking for a way to help them, Oliver Brain, a design engineer and social entrepreneur set up a sustainable sleeping bag business, with help from his photographer girlfriend Sarah Issacs.

Brain started Street Sleeper three years ago when the need to help his community was met with a practical solution.

"After speaking to some of the homeless people in my neighborhood, I asked them what would they really want and they said an immediate form of shelter."

"I didn't have a material but I knew I had to find it somewhere in the city," he told CNN.

Read More