Why Africa's festival business is booming

(CNN) From a stage among the palm trees on the northern shore of Lake Malawi to one of the largest jazz events in the world, Africa is home to some of the world's greatest festivals.

Each year, locals and tourists from neighboring countries and further afield flock to events across the continent. This means good times for performers, visitors and local businesses.

Festivals mean big business for locals

David Scowsill, President and CEO, World Travel and Tourism Council says large events like music festivals are an important income stream for local communities and the host countries.

"Events bring people together, get infrastructure built, create jobs and help galvanize communities into action around a common purpose, and if executed rightly, local businesses are at the center of the creation of these types of events."

They also create jobs.

"In Africa the total contribution of travel and tourism in 2015 was $180.0bn, which made up 8.1% of GDP, and the sector supported 7.2% of total employment, which is 22 million jobs," Scowsill says.

In Malawi the annual Lake of the Stars Festival will kick off this month -- an event that generates over $1 million for the Malawian economy every year, according to the organizers.

Improving the image of the continent

Will Jameson, founder and director of the festival, says the event attracts visitors from all over the world and helps raise the the country's profile as a travel destination. Among last year's festival goers, an impressive 34% had traveled from outside Malawi.

"The festival attracts a strong international audience who combine their attendance at the festival with a visit to other destinations in Malawi," Jameson says.

Scowsill says festivals can provide an alternative to other conventional tourist attractions.

"To become and remain an attractive tourist destination, it is important for the place to continue to offer travelers a reason to visit and come back. Festivals, like other big events, are a way for a destination to achieve that, especially if it perhaps lacks other natural or constructed attractions."

