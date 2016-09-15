The week in 35 photos

A model walks the runway during a Jeremy Scott spring/summer Fashion Week show in New York on Monday, September 12.
Lava sprays from the "Peak of the Furnace" volcano on Reunion island, a French region, on Sunday, September 11.
A child takes a picture of a lion at a zoo in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, September 13.
A worker sprays chemicals to kill mosquitoes in an effort to control the spread of the Zika virus at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, September 14.
A crocodile eats a gazelle at the Masai Mara game reserve in Narok County, Kenya, on Wednesday, September 14.
U.S. Marines take part in a reenactment of the Inchon landing to mark the 66th anniversary of the start of the battle that turned the early tide in the Korean War -- in Inchon, South Korea, on Friday, September 9.
A trained eagle attempts to catch a drone during a demonstration organized by Dutch police in Ossendrecht on Monday, September 12.
The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, crowns this year's winner Savvy Shields of Arkansas at the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 11.
"Fruit Cake" by artist Joana Vasconcelos is displayed at the Sotheby's "Beyond Limits" monumental outdoor sculpture exhibition in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, September 9.
A man jumps over burning debris -- during a protest against recent Kashmir killings -- in Srinagar, India, on Monday, September 12.
Children prepare for an Eid al-Adha festival in Jaffa, Israel, on Monday, September 12.
A woman sticks notes on an illegally parked car in Heidelberg, Germany, on Friday, September 9.
A child dressed as the goddess Kumari takes part in the Kumari Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, September 14. Kumari means "virgin" and is a Hindu tradition where young pre-pubescent girls are worshipped.
A giant portrait of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is plowed on a field in Castagneto, Italy, on Tuesday, September 13.
Girls pose for a photo while three boys play with a toy gun during Eid al-Adha in Jaffa, Israel, on Monday, September 12.
Mexican troops raise mosaic cards to reveal a face during a review of the troops for the country's Independence Day parade in Mexico City on Wednesday, September 14.
A donkey is seen as a wildfire burns in Algarve, Portugal, on Friday, September 9.
The Russian Knights -- a Russian Air Force aerobatic demonstration team -- fly Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircrafts during the "International Military-Technical Forum" -- an exhibition of weapons and military equipment -- in Kubinka, Russia, on Friday, September 9.
A dance group performs on cliffs in Zhangjiajie, China, on Sunday, September 11.