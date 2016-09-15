Photos: The week in 35 photos People walk through the rubble following a reported airstrike in rebel-held Aleppo, Syria, on Sunday, September 11. The next day, the US and Russia negotiated a ceasefire aimed at ending the five-year Syrian civil war. As of Thursday, at least 23 people were killed during airstrikes in the country, and both the US and Russia have accused each other of violating their ceasefire obligations. Hide Caption 1 of 35

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in New York on Sunday, September 11. Clinton, who was diagnosed with pneumonia two days prior, left early after feeling ill.

A woman and man in East Liverpool, Ohio, are seen passed out from a drug overdose as a child sits in the back seat of a car on Wednesday, September 7. The East Liverpool city administration posted the photo on Facebook , along with one other image, in order to show the devastating effects of heroin addiction . Rhonda Pasek, the child's grandmother who is seen in the photo, has been sentenced to 180 days in jail and ordered to pay $280 in fines after pleading no contest to endangering a child and disorderly conduct and public intoxication.. Editor's note: A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN because of the age of the subject.

A model walks the runway during a Jeremy Scott spring/summer Fashion Week show in New York on Monday, September 12.

Lava sprays from the "Peak of the Furnace" volcano on Reunion island, a French region, on Sunday, September 11.

A child takes a picture of a lion at a zoo in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, September 13.

Cable cars in Courmayeur, Italy, are restarted on Friday, September 9, after dozens of people were trapped and later rescued from 12,000 feet when the cable cars became stuck overnight.

A firefighter touches the names of those who died in the 9/11 attacks at a memorial in New York on Sunday, September 11. 9/11 images are seared into the memories of Magnum photographers

A worker sprays chemicals to kill mosquitoes in an effort to control the spread of the Zika virus at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, September 14.

Residents make their way through a flooded street in Xiamen, China, on Thursday, September 15. Typhoon Meranti made landfall and is the strongest tropical storm since Typhoon Haiyan hit the Philippines in 2013.

A crocodile eats a gazelle at the Masai Mara game reserve in Narok County, Kenya, on Wednesday, September 14.

A riot police officer is surrounded by flames during a demonstration against new labor law reforms in Paris on Thursday, September 15. Demonstrations against the reforms -- which include changes in the number of hours staff are expected to work and easier means for companies to hire and fire people -- have been taking place for about six months throughout France.

US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte dances with Cheryl Burke during an episode of "Dancing with the Stars" in Hollywood on Monday, September 12. Two protesters rushed the stage after Lochte's performance. Lochte has been widely criticized after admitting he "over-exaggerated" claims that he and fellow swimmers were robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Olympics.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance in Pyongyang in a photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, September 13. Looking for moments beneath North Korea's 'orchestrated pageantry'

A car drives in water that turned red after blood from animals sacrificed for Eid al-Adha mixed with water from heavy rainfall in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, September 13. During Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," many Muslim families sacrifice a goat, cow or sheep and share the meat with the poor.

U.S. Marines take part in a reenactment of the Inchon landing to mark the 66th anniversary of the start of the battle that turned the early tide in the Korean War -- in Inchon, South Korea, on Friday, September 9.

A trained eagle attempts to catch a drone during a demonstration organized by Dutch police in Ossendrecht on Monday, September 12.

The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, crowns this year's winner Savvy Shields of Arkansas at the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 11.

A Long March-2F rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert on Thursday, September 15. The rocket was carrying the lab known as Tiangong-2 , which translates to "heavenly vessel," according to state media China Central Television.

"Fruit Cake" by artist Joana Vasconcelos is displayed at the Sotheby's "Beyond Limits" monumental outdoor sculpture exhibition in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, September 9.

A man jumps over burning debris -- during a protest against recent Kashmir killings -- in Srinagar, India, on Monday, September 12.

Children prepare for an Eid al-Adha festival in Jaffa, Israel, on Monday, September 12.

A woman sticks notes on an illegally parked car in Heidelberg, Germany, on Friday, September 9.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a garment packaging factory in Tongi, Bangladesh, on Saturday, September 10. At least 23 people were killed after an explosion in the boiler room of the factory, according to the BBC

A child dressed as the goddess Kumari takes part in the Kumari Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, September 14. Kumari means "virgin" and is a Hindu tradition where young pre-pubescent girls are worshipped.

A giant portrait of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is plowed on a field in Castagneto, Italy, on Tuesday, September 13.

Mehmet Oz looks at what Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said were the results of a physical check-up Trump underwent last week. The two talked during a taping of "The Dr. Oz Show" in New York on Wednesday, September 14.

Girls pose for a photo while three boys play with a toy gun during Eid al-Adha in Jaffa, Israel, on Monday, September 12.

Mexican troops raise mosaic cards to reveal a face during a review of the troops for the country's Independence Day parade in Mexico City on Wednesday, September 14.

A donkey is seen as a wildfire burns in Algarve, Portugal, on Friday, September 9.

Spanish police officers, firefighters and security members inspect the wreckage of a train that derailed in O Porrino, Spain, on Friday, September 9. At least four people were killed and nearly 50 were injured.

The Russian Knights -- a Russian Air Force aerobatic demonstration team -- fly Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircrafts during the "International Military-Technical Forum" -- an exhibition of weapons and military equipment -- in Kubinka, Russia, on Friday, September 9.

A dance group performs on cliffs in Zhangjiajie, China, on Sunday, September 11.

Muslims make their way to the "stoning of the devil" during the holy Hajj pilgrimage on the first day of Eid al-Adha near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, September 12. The "stoning of the devil" is a key ritual where pilgrims throw stones at three pillars known as the "Jamarat," symbolizing the rejection of the devil's temptation.