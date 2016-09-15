(CNN) Google Street View has proven how seriously it takes the issue of privacy by blurring the face of an English cow.

The reclusive bovine was snapped by in Cambridgeshire in August 2015 but was thrown into the spotlight this week when it was captured by journalist David Shariatmadari.

The image has since been retweeted over 9,000 times and received over 12,000 likes.

Great to see Google takes cow privacy seriously pic.twitter.com/ACTBpDwno6 — David Shariatmadari (@D_Shariatmadari) September 13, 2016

Bovine blur

