Washington State fraternity suspended amid sexual assault investigation

Story highlights Delta Upsilon is at least the second WSU fraternity to face suspension in 2016

WSU spokesperson: University investigates all criminal allegations involving students

(CNN) A Washington State University fraternity has been suspended after a claim that one of its members sexually assaulted a female student at a party.

WSU's Interfraternity Council voted 23-1 during an emergency meeting on Wednesday to suspend the Delta Upsilon chapter until further notice, according to CNN affiliate KREM-TV

The move followed a decision last week by Delta Upsilon International Fraternity to place its WSU chapter on emergency suspension after police opened an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, as well as multiple alcohol violations.

The alleged violations reportedly occurred over Labor Day weekend when, a few blocks west of WSU's campus in Pullman, members of Delta Upsilon hosted a party at their frat house.

Two female students, ages 17 and 18, who attended the party allege they were not only served alcohol, but also drugged, according to Pullman Police Officer Jake Opgenorth.

