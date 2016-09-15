Frustrations spur UNC student to go public with rape allegations

Story highlights Student Delaney Robinson accuses investigators of treating her like a suspect

University of North Carolina football player charged with misdemeanors in case

(CNN) After months of pressing to get criminal charges filed over her rape allegations, a University of North Carolina sophomore stepped in front of a throng of TV cameras this week.

Delaney Robinson, 19, revealed her name and told the public that a UNC football player had raped her. She recounted in detail what happened after reporting the allegations to authorities.

She accused investigators and the university of dragging their feet and treating her like a suspect.

"If this has happened to me, who else has been hurt and too scared to come forward?" Robinson asked. "What other cases are being swept under the rug by the university?"

Allen Artis faces sexual battery and assault on a female misdemeanors.

On Wednesday, Allen Artis, the student whom Robinson has accused of rape, turned himself in at a magistrate's court. He was charged Tuesday with sexual battery and assault on a female, both misdemeanors. His arrest warrant states he is accused of lying on top of Robinson, pinning her down with his weight as he raped her.