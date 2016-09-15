Sandra Bland's family settles for $1.9M in wrongful death suit

Story highlights Sandra Bland was arrested after getting pulled over for not using a turn signal

(CNN) Sandra Bland's family has reached a $1.9 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit, the family's attorney said Thursday.

The settlement includes compensation for Bland's death as well as several changes to jail procedures in Waller County, Texas. Bland was found dead in her jail cell three days after she was arrested for failing to use her turn signal in July 2015.

The details of the settlement were finalized Wednesday night, attorney Cannon Lambert said.

Some of the jail procedure changes included in the settlement are:

