Ohio officer kills robbery suspect, 13, who had BB gun, police say

(CNN) A police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old robbery suspect after the boy pulled a BB gun from his waistband in Columbus, Ohio, police said.

The boy, Tyree King, died at a hospital after an officer shot him several times Wednesday evening outside a house in east-central Columbus, police said.

The shooting happened after an alleged robbery victim told police that a group had pulled a gun on him and demanded money.

*2nd UPDATE 10:55pm Officers chased several armed robbery suspects on foot to a nearby alley@E. Broad where 1 suspect was shot-later died. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 15, 2016

Officers eventually saw three people matching the alleged robbers' descriptions, and two of them ran. When officers caught up to them and tried to arrest them in an alley, King pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband, and an officer shot him, police said.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun with a laser sight attachment designed to help a shooter's aim, according to police. Further details about the gun weren't immediately available.

