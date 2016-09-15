UNC rape accuser: I was asked, 'What were you wearing?'

(CNN) University of North Carolina student Delaney Robinson is alleging that in February she was raped by a football player on the Chapel Hill campus.

After reporting the incident to campus police, Robinson says she was met with judgment, not support.

"I was treated like a suspect. I was asked, 'What were you wearing? What were you drinking? How much were you drinking. Do you often have one night stands? Did you even say no? How many men have you slept with? What's your sexual history?' Questions along those lines," Delaney shared during Thursday's interview with Brooke Baldwin on "CNN Newsroom."

Robinson claims the university and authorities have been slow in bringing justice. She first brought allegations forward seven months ago.

As part of Title IX, an accuser is granted access to the recorded police interview of the person he or she has accused.

