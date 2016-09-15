Breaking News

UNC rape accuser: I was asked, 'What were you wearing?'

By Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 4:57 PM ET, Thu September 15, 2016

(CNN)University of North Carolina student Delaney Robinson is alleging that in February she was raped by a football player on the Chapel Hill campus.

After reporting the incident to campus police, Robinson says she was met with judgment, not support.
"I was treated like a suspect. I was asked, 'What were you wearing? What were you drinking? How much were you drinking. Do you often have one night stands? Did you even say no? How many men have you slept with? What's your sexual history?' Questions along those lines," Delaney shared during Thursday's interview with Brooke Baldwin on "CNN Newsroom."
    Robinson claims the university and authorities have been slow in bringing justice. She first brought allegations forward seven months ago.
    As part of Title IX, an accuser is granted access to the recorded police interview of the person he or she has accused.
    The 19-year-old sophomore said that watching the audio and video of the police interview was "the most infuriating" part of her ordeal, adding that it was the recording that ultimately prompted her to come forward.
    "My rapist was asked if he received my [telephone] number. He said 'no,' but managed to get others [women's telephone numbers.] The DPS (campus Department of Public Safety) investigator replied 'Rock On.' That was infuriating to hear," she revealed. "That was really disgusting. He said, 'Don't sweat it. Keep on living your life and keep on playing football.'"
    The accused football player, junor linebacker Allen Artis, has since turned himself in to authorities, and is suspended from the Tar Heels team, per university policy. He was charged this week with sexual battery and assault on a female -- both misdemeanors.
    Artis has not responded to allegations and his attorney has had no comment.