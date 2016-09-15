Woman's 911 call leads to discovery of 3 bodies in Ohio

Story highlights In 911 call, woman describes escaping abductor in abandoned Ohio residence

Suspect in her case charged in deaths of two women found in or near home

(CNN) A woman whispered "please hurry" to an Ohio police dispatcher while her alleged abductor slept just feet away. Having freed herself from ties, the woman remained on the phone, slowly creeping out of the bedroom.

"I'm afraid he might hear me and catch me and he's strong," she told the dispatcher, according to Tuesday's 911 audio released by Ashland police. She said the man was armed with a Taser.

Ashland police officers came to the victim's rescue more than 20 minutes later, busting in the abandoned house where she was held, the audio reveals. The 911 call led to the discovery of three bodies, authorities said.

Shawn M. Grate, 40, described as homeless, was arrested on the scene.

Grate allegedly kidnapped the woman, forcing her to engage in sexual activity since Sunday, according to court documents.

