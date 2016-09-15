Finding another side of Orlando

Orlando, Florida (CNN) There comes a point during any Orlando vacation when it's high time to ditch the masses and venture away from the theme parks.

When that moment comes, there are plenty of side excursions that deliver a change of pace, whether it's signing yourself up for a hammock massage or mastering the trapeze.

These activities provide a glimpse of another side of Orlando and the surrounding area -- one that comes with ample elbow room and has nothing to do with Mickey Mouse.

Hammock therapy

Lounging in a hammock is always a smart idea. Snagging a massage while you're at it? Even better.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, offers a 70-minute hammock massage at the rooftop eco garden that will have you smiling and perhaps even snoozing.

While the hammock sways back and forth, a therapist loosens up your lucky limbs and gives your feet a rub down.

Post-massage, the spa mixologist whips up drinks made with fresh herbs from the garden, and the Vitale Spa Cafe has Mighty Green Smoothies and healthy bites on hand.

$230 for 70-minute treatment

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, 4012 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando, FL 32837-7662;

Cabana refuge

Comfy couch? Check. Adirondack chairs? Check. Coffee table? Check. A private cabana at Wekiva Island certainly has the creature comforts covered.

About a half hour from Orlando, Wekiva Island is a recreational outpost along the Wekiva River in Longwood.

Near the private cabanas, a wine bar serves up charcuterie boards and craft beer, and the cafe serves crowd pleasers like beef brisket and gator tacos.

No need to move a muscle, though: service to the cabanas is speedy and frequent.

When it's time to venture out, the Wekiva River is perfect for paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing or just taking a dip. The spring-fed water is 72 degrees all year long.

And, yes, a gator sighting is nearly guaranteed.

Cabanas start at $85/day.

Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Dr, Longwood, FL 32779-2214;

Two-wheeled discovery

Bike tours give visitors a taste of the quieter side of Orlando.

Seeing a city on two wheels gives you a new perspective. That's why Elite Road Bike Rentals provides a hybrid bike tour through Orlando and Winter Park that shows off the area's hidden gems.

The 20-mile tour begins downtown and takes riders through Loch Haven Park, which is full of outdoor art and "The Mayor," a massive live oak tree that was around when the Constitution was signed. Instagram worthy, indeed.

Then you'll cruise by the McMansions of Winter Park, complete with lily-pad laden lakes, canals and tree canopies galore. The photo ops continue in Kraft Azalea Garden, home to massive cypress trees and humming cicadas.

Legs of the tour run along the Cady Way Trail and the Orlando Urban Trail, both of which provide lots of shade.

$100 for a hybrid-bike tour; transportation provided from resorts for an extra $20-$40.

Bioluminescent paddling

After the sun sets, the water lights up in the Banana River Lagoon Aquatic Preserve, about an hour from Orlando.

From June to late September, SoBe Surf in Merritt Island guides guests through the glowing waters via kayak or paddle board.

The underwater fireworks show is all thanks to single-celled organisms called dinoflagellates that leave a swirl of blue as your paddle cuts through the water.

Along the way, it's not uncommon for manatees to pop up alongside and say hello with a snort, not to mention the occasional shooting star, Atlantic bottlenose dolphins (which also light up blue) and the always-entertaining jumping mullet.

$59/person for guided tours; $35/person for self-guided tours

A taste of Broadway

In the heart of downtown Orlando, the building's 105-foot cantilevered roof looks like an oversized Southern Florida porch and the wide-open patches of surrounding grass invite you to sit a spell.

It's a multimillion-dollar cultural gathering space that showcases everything from Broadway acts to comedians to dance troupes.

Inside: There's no skimping on design and carefully planned gathering spots. There are 13 bars, a 294-seat theater featuring a ceiling covered in abstract artwork and a 2,731-seat theater boasting some serious acoustics.

A few blocks away, you'll find gastropubs, cobblestone streets, historic bungalows and the mile-long Lake Eola Park, home to the farmers market, outdoor yoga sessions and loads of locals.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801;

Circus school

Orlando Circus School offers lessons in tumbling, dancing and juggling.

When Andrei Roublev and Irina Roubleva put on their thinking caps, good things happen. The proof? Orlando Circus School

As former Cirque du Soleil performers, their grand plan is to teach others amazing feats in the form of tumbling, dancing and juggling, just to name a few.

Their super fun Circus School warehouse is home to a trampoline, aerial arts silks, German wheels, hula hoops and a flying trapeze.

Classes start at $25.

Orlando Circus School, 6809 Visitors Circle, Orlando, FL 32819;

Flyboarding maneuvers

For about $100, flyboard flights generate adrenaline.

If you've ever wanted to launch yourself in and out of the water dolphin-style, flyboarding is a dream come true.

What exactly is this newfangled sport? It's part hoverboard, part jetpack and 100% awesome.

Using high-powered water jets, flyboards launch you 30 feet into the air to flip and frolic as you wish.

After a quick orientation, Full Throttle Flyboard Co . gets you out on the water with a flyboard strapped to your feet. After that, it's up to you to unleash your inner super hero.

Flights for $99

Full Throttle Flyboard, 2107 Heathwood Cir Lake Underhill Park, Orlando, FL 32828-4604;

Paddleboard yoga

Paddleboard yoga provides a serene alternative to water parks.

Downward dog, tree pose and sun salutations are even more rewarding when you're balancing on a stand-up paddleboard.

SUP yoga sessions with H2YO are designed to be non-intimidating experiences for newbies or pros and include peaceful paddling and therapeutic poses. Plus, the possibility of falling into the water adds an extra challenge

Sunset classes are held weekly on Lake Ivanhoe in downtown Orlando and on Lake Sybelia north of the city. Morning classes are available on Lake Sybelia.

Individual class $35; day adventures $75