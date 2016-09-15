Hijabistas: Young Muslim women meld fashion and faith

Story highlights Some Muslim women are expressing their style and showcasing it to the world through social media

Swedish photographer Elin Berge explores this subject in her photo series, "Hijabistas"

(CNN) At a bench on the streets of Stockholm, Imane Asry, Shama Vafaipour and Maryam Dinar touch up their makeup and adjust their artfully wrapped hijabs. In pointy heels, wide-leg trousers and loosely draped neutral tones, these three women who look like they could be models are preparing to take photos for their Instagram accounts. The resulting shots are seen by their hundreds and thousands of followers.

Like any modern-day fashionista, Muslim women are expressing their style and showcasing it to the world through social media. The added twist, however, is doing so in a way that maintains the sense of modesty dictated by Islamic values.

Swedish photographer Elin Berge explores this subject in her photo series, "Hijabistas."

"They really combine their faith and culture with Muslim values in a very organic way, which feels important to show these days where the image of Islam is very dark and people are very afraid of Muslims," Berge said.

Photographer Elin Berge

From the burkini bans across France to a renewed wave of Islamophobia sweeping across Europe, even the simple act of unveiling oneself to the world as a veiled woman seems like a bold statement. Though the hijab has been making some inroads into mainstream Western fashion, like H&M's first ad showing a Muslim model wearing a hijab last year, Berge saw something unique in the women she calls hijabistas.

