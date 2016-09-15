Paralympics day eight: Highlights from Rio

Story highlights Paralympics runs September 7-18

(CNN) Day eight of the Rio Paralympics will see 54 gold medals awarded across eight sports, including canoeing's Paralympic debut.

At 17:45 Rio time (2045 GMT/1645 ET), Dutch sprinter Malou van Rhijn -- nicknamed the "Blade Babe" -- will set out to defend her Paralympic title in the T44 200-meter sprint -- a category for athletes with reduced mobility or a below-the-knee amputation.

Rio witnesses Paralympic debut of sprint canoe

Jeanette Chippington made her Paralympic bow as a swimmer in Seoul 28 years ago, but on Thursday she made history as the first gold medalist in para-canoeing.

Crossing the line a mere tenth of a second ahead of Germany's Edina Muller in the KL1 division, the 46-year-old became Great Britain's 100th medalist of the Rio Games, sparking a golden morning on the Lagoa lagoon.

