Paralympics day eight: Highlights from Rio

Story highlights
- Paralympics runs September 7-18
- Dutch "Blade babe" defends 200m title
(CNN)Day eight of the Rio Paralympics will see 54 gold medals awarded across eight sports, including canoeing's Paralympic debut.
At 17:45 Rio time (2045 GMT/1645 ET), Dutch sprinter Malou van Rhijn -- nicknamed the "Blade Babe" -- will set out to defend her Paralympic title in the T44 200-meter sprint -- a category for athletes with reduced mobility or a below-the-knee amputation.
Rio witnesses Paralympic debut of sprint canoe
Jeanette Chippington made her Paralympic bow as a swimmer in Seoul 28 years ago, but on Thursday she made history as the first gold medalist in para-canoeing.
Crossing the line a mere tenth of a second ahead of Germany's Edina Muller in the KL1 division, the 46-year-old became Great Britain's 100th medalist of the Rio Games, sparking a golden morning on the Lagoa lagoon.
Just 16 minutes later on the water, Emma Wiggs added to GB's haul after registering a new personal best of 53.288 seconds in the KL2 final.
"I passed out on the pontoon," the 36-year-old told reporters after the race. "It's just an overwhelming flood of emotions and adrenaline and I'm just incredibly proud!"
Wiggs has permanent nerve damage in her legs after contracting a virus 18 years ago during a gap year in Australia, but her love of sport has proven constant.
Four years ago she represented her country in sitting volleyball team, then switched to para-canoeing after London 2012 and won five world titles ahead of its first appearance at the Paralympics.
Britain added a third canoeing gold when former mountain biker Anne Dickins triumphed in the KL3 canoe final.
A volunteer worker at London 2012 after a back injury ended her cycling career, Dickins took up the water sport despite suffering from terrible seasickness.
"When I arrived here on the first day in Rio, I wanted to show people to their seats and stuff," the 47-year-old said after edging past Australia's Amanda Reynolds by just 0.003 seconds to take the gold.
"And suddenly I'm just catapulted straight back into the thick end of elite sport and I'm standing here now as Paralympic champion."
Age is just a number
Not many athletes can beat their personal best at the age of 43.
But Kenyan long-distance runner Henry Kirwa has achieved just that in the men's T12/13 5,000m, winning himself a gold medal in the process.
The T12/13 category is for visually impaired athletes.
Kirwa powered to a comfortable victory in 14:17:32, beating 35-year-old defending champion El Amin Chentouf from Morocco who had to settle for silver with 14:21.04.
The bronze medal went to 26-year-old Bilel Aloui of Tunisia, who finished in 14:33:33 but set a world record -- Aloui's T13 impairment being stronger than the two other medalists.
Kirwa adds Thursday's gold to his bronze from Sunday's 1,500m, when he and three other Paralympians ran faster than the Olympic champion.
When the Kenyan competed at Beijing 2008, he stunned audiences by winning gold in the 1,500m, 5,00m and 10,000m, smashing world records in all three.
Proving that age is just a number, Kirwa has added another running medal to Kenya's impressive record -- the east African nation topped the table at 2015's IAAF World Athletics Championships for the first time, before it was mired with doping allegations.
Kirwa's win takes Kenya's Rio Paralympics gold medal tally up to three.
