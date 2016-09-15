Story highlights Race boats to launch in December

(CNN) It's one of the most grueling events in world sport -- but what will it take to win the 2017 America's Cup?

The answer is somewhere between cutting-edge technology and good old-fashioned team spirit, according to the sailors, designers and engineers who are hoping to win the 165th edition of yachting's most prestigious event.

"I think the most important thing is actually going to be team culture -- the team that can hang together and make good decisions together," Nick Holroyd, the design guru for Softbank Team Japan, told CNN's MainSail show.

America's Cup veteran Dean Barker, who is heading up the first Japanese-flagged challenge since 2000, feels ultimate success will "come down to having the best equipment."

In December, the competing nations will launch their final AC50 race boats for next year's competitions in Bermuda.