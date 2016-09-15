Trump goes after Flint pastor who interrupted him for bringing up Clinton in church

Story highlights Donald Trump said he wasn't bothered by the pastor

Trump said the pastor was nervous before introducing him

(CNN) Donald Trump said "something was up" with Rev. Faith Green Timmons, the pastor who interrupted him to ask him not to attack Hillary Clinton in her church in Flint, Michigan on Wednesday. But Trump said he wasn't bothered by the interruption because "everyone plays their games."

Trump, speaking Thursday on Fox and Friends, was responding to the host's question about a post on Facebook (according to the Fox hosts, who noted it was later erased) that she hoped to "educate" Trump on what had been going on in Flint. CNN has not been able to review the Facebook post in question.

"She was so nervous, she was shaking. And I said, 'wow, this was kind of strange.' And then she came up. So she had that in mind, no question about it," Trump said, adding that he suspected that he might face an unfriendly reception at the church.

In a statement distributed before Trump's appearance, Timmons said: "This public event is open to all and today Donald Trump came to observe. Trump's presence at Bethel United Methodist in no way represents an endorsement of his candidacy."

"Does it bother you?" co-host Steve Doocy asked of the pastor's interruption.

